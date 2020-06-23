Dayton Metro Library launches new app to make curbside pickup easier

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library is preparing to reopen on July 7 after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Until then, library patrons can use a new app feature for faster, more convenient curbside pickup.

“We have over 4,000 patrons a week utilizing our curbside service so until today they had to call in to our ‘Ask Me line’ to make arrangements to for those pick-ups,” said Diane Farrell, Director of external relations at Dayton Metro Library.

The app sends a notification when the requested items are ready. In one tap you can let a staff member know you’re coming to get your items, what time you’ll be there, and what type of vehicle you’ll be in.

“With the app they now just click a button that tells us that they’re on their way and then when they pull up in front of their library branch they just click on their phone ‘I’m here’ and we’ll bring their items out to them in their car,” Farrell said.

Curbside pick up is currently available Tuesday-Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Starting July 7 curbside pickup services will be extended and all Dayton Metro Library locations will reopen Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Library services, including public computers, printers, copiers, and collections will be available. However, meeting and tutor rooms remain closed. No in-person programming (including classes and storytimes) is taking place, and outside groups are not permitted to use or reserve Library meeting space at this time.

Health and Safety protocols being implemented include:

Staff will wear masks; disposable masks will be available for any patron who wants one.

The first hour each day, 10 – 11 am, is designated for elderly and medically-compromised populations.

Building capacities will be limited.

Hand sanitizer stations have been installed.

Plexiglas dividers have been installed at public service desks.

Computer stations have been safely distanced from each other.

Staff will disinfect public equipment and work stations between uses.

Social distancing and other safety protocols will be maintained.