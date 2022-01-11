DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library will be offering free test prep programs to aid students.

Students in grades 7-12 can participate in free Future You: ACT/SAT Practice Test programs to prepare for the upcoming ACT/SAT college exams, according to Dayton Metro Library.

All of the following sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Vandalia Branch Library – Saturday, Jan. 22

Kettering-Moraine Branch Library – Saturday, Jan. 29

West Carrollton Branch Library – Saturday, Feb. 5

Northwest Branch Library – Saturday, Feb. 26

According to Dayton Metro Library, registration is required in advance for all sessions. To register or for more information, visit daytonmetrolibrary.org or call the Ask Me Line at (937) 463-2665.

Dayton Metro Library said it has numerous free resources on its website to help with college prep for students who aren’t able to make one of the above dates. Students can access the free resources here.