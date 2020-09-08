Dayton Metro Library continues meal pickups through December

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library’s partnership with the Children’s Hunger Alliance continues through the fall, with free, shelf-stable meal pickup available at all Dayton Metro Library Branches through December.
Each week, parents are invited to pick up five meals per child at the Branch Library nearest them. No registration is needed.
Tuesdays — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Main Library 215 E. Third St. 45402
- Miamisburg 545 E. Linden Ave. 45342
- Northmont 333 W. National Rd. 45322
- Northwest 2410 Philadelphia Dr. 45406
- Westwood 3207 Hoover Ave. 45402
- Wilmington-Stroop 3980 Wilmington Pk. 45429
Wednesdays — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Brookville 120 Blue Pride Dr. 45309
- Burkhardt 4680 Burkhardt Ave. 45431
- Miami Township 2718 Lyons Rd. 45342
- Southeast 21 Watervliet Ave. 45420
- Trotwood 855 E. Main St. 45426
- Vandalia 330 S. Dixie Dr. 45377
Thursdays — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Electra C Doren 701 Troy St. 45404
- Huber Heights 6160 Chambersburg Rd. 45424
- Kettering-Moraine 3496 Far Hills Ave. 45429
- New Lebanon 715 W. Main St. 45345
- Madden Hills 2542 Germantown St. 45417
- West Carrollton 300 E Central Ave. 45449
There will be no meal distribution on dates the Library is closed: November 26 (Thanksgiving), December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 31 (New Year’s Eve).
From June through August, more than 155,540 shelf-stable meals were distributed from Dayton Metro Libraries to 15,670 children. Individual volunteers and volunteer groups donated more than 700 hours of service to the Library for this program.
The Library is seeking additional volunteers to help pre-pack and serve meals this fall. To volunteer, complete a volunteer application online at DaytonMetroLibrary.org.
