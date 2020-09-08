Dayton Metro Library continues meal pickups through December

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library’s partnership with the Children’s Hunger Alliance continues through the fall, with free, shelf-stable meal pickup available at all Dayton Metro Library Branches through December.

Each week, parents are invited to pick up five meals per child at the Branch Library nearest them. No registration is needed.

Tuesdays — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Main Library 215 E. Third St. 45402

215 E. Third St. 45402 Miamisburg 545 E. Linden Ave. 45342

545 E. Linden Ave. 45342 Northmont 333 W. National Rd. 45322

333 W. National Rd. 45322 Northwest 2410 Philadelphia Dr. 45406

2410 Philadelphia Dr. 45406 Westwood 3207 Hoover Ave. 45402

3207 Hoover Ave. 45402 Wilmington-Stroop 3980 Wilmington Pk. 45429

Wednesdays — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Brookville 120 Blue Pride Dr. 45309

120 Blue Pride Dr. 45309 Burkhardt 4680 Burkhardt Ave. 45431

4680 Burkhardt Ave. 45431 Miami Township 2718 Lyons Rd. 45342

2718 Lyons Rd. 45342 Southeast 21 Watervliet Ave. 45420

21 Watervliet Ave. 45420 Trotwood 855 E. Main St. 45426

855 E. Main St. 45426 Vandalia 330 S. Dixie Dr. 45377

Thursdays — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Electra C Doren 701 Troy St. 45404

701 Troy St. 45404 Huber Heights 6160 Chambersburg Rd. 45424

6160 Chambersburg Rd. 45424 Kettering-Moraine 3496 Far Hills Ave. 45429

3496 Far Hills Ave. 45429 New Lebanon 715 W. Main St. 45345

715 W. Main St. 45345 Madden Hills 2542 Germantown St. 45417

2542 Germantown St. 45417 West Carrollton 300 E Central Ave. 45449

There will be no meal distribution on dates the Library is closed: November 26 (Thanksgiving), December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 31 (New Year’s Eve).

From June through August, more than 155,540 shelf-stable meals were distributed from Dayton Metro Libraries to 15,670 children. Individual volunteers and volunteer groups donated more than 700 hours of service to the Library for this program.

The Library is seeking additional volunteers to help pre-pack and serve meals this fall. To volunteer, complete a volunteer application online at DaytonMetroLibrary.org.