HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Metro Library is celebrating the construction of the new Huber Heights Branch and preparing for “The Last Brick.”

According to Dayton Metro Library, the new branch will be located at 6243 Brandt Pk. and it will be the second-largest branch in the system at 27,000 square feet. The branch is expected to be an $11.8 million investment as part of the city’s redevelopment of Marion Plaza. This branch is the final project of Dayton Metro Library’s “Libraries for a Smarter Future” facilities plan.

The celebration will be held at the new branch site on June 14 at 11 a.m. Dayton Metro Library said attendees will be able to participate in a brick-signing ceremony and enjoy light refreshments.

The Huber Heights Branch is expected to open in spring 2023.

For more information, visit daytonmetrolibrary.org/works.