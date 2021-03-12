Dayton Metro Library, 2 NEWS staff share benefits of reading during National Reading Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – March is Reading Month and staff at the Dayton Metro Library said now is the perfect time to focus on reaping the benefits of reading a great book.

“The importance and love of reading is really just that it provides such a great escape, especially in this past year,” said children’s services librarian at the Dayton Metro Library, Melissa Sokol. “To be able to see life through someone else’s eyes [and] experience something you might never get to experience on your own, and also to inform and to get more information about things you’re curious about.”

For children in particular, Sokol, said literacy is especially important since it is a foundational piece of how they understand and communicate with the world.

“Being able to read well and fluently is really important to be able to succeed in school and then in careers. There are direct correlations to being a good reader to having more success in careers and pay scale,” she explained.

While reading is a difficult skill for little ones to develop, Sokol said promoting reading within the the household can help them find in enjoyment in the journey of learning. But adults, she added, are encouraged to continue sharpening their skills as well, even if that means just picking up a book for leisure.

“Adults, you should find a topic you’re really interested in that you want to know more about, and just research and get one book on that topic that’s going to expand your knowledge,” said Sokol. “Or if there’s a celebrity or historical figure [whose personal lives] you want to know more about, grab a biography.”

She added, whether fact, fiction, or somewhere in between, it doesn’t matter what you read, as long as you’re having fun and exercising your comprehension skills.

Having a role model who gets enjoyment from reading can be a helpful part of the that process. Some staff members at WDTN shared their favorite books in hopes of promoting literacy during reading month. You can learn more about their favorite books below or click here to utilize Dayton Metro Library’s reading resources during National Reading Month and throughout the year.

2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore said she has two books that top her list of favorites, both of which are fiction.

“11/22/63 has amazing storytelling. [It’s about] a man whose goal is to travel back in time and stop the Kennedy assassination. Much like the Butterfly Effect, every time he alters one thing, unexpected things happen and he’s forced to start over.”

2 NEWS anchor Brooke Moore with one of her favorite books, ‘The Book Thief.’

“The Book Thief is narrated by ‘death,’ which sounds strange and maybe even depressing, but the story itself is really beautiful and interestingly told. Set in 1939 Nazi Germany, a young girl is raised by foster parents and develops a love for books, snagging them wherever she can.”

Anchor and reporter Aliah Williamson said, “My favorite book is ‘Homegoing’ by Yaa Gyasi. It is an insightful look into the journey of Africans and African Americans and how our histories and destiny are actually intertwined. The story is a unique way to imagine my genealogy and what my ancestors might have been like, since as an African American, I can only trace but so far back!

Reporter Aliah Williamson says her favorite book is ‘Homegoing’ by Yaa Gyasi

Reporter Kelly King said when picking up a book, she looks for good storytelling. “I love the classics,” she explained. “Hemingway is my favorite author, but Truman Capote’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ is my favorite piece of writing. The movie is iconic, but I’ve also fallen in love with the book because of Capote’s brilliant composition and character development of Holly Golightly.