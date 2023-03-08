DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A medical organization with seven locations across the Dayton area has announced they have been subject to a breach of HIPAA.

According to Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton (CHCGD), an email was sent out on Thursday, Feb. 2 to an associate business, which was not sent properly. The email is said to have gone to the correct party but had been sent improperly.

In the email sent to the associate business, items listed personal information regarding 516 different patients seeing the dentist. Some of the topics which were sent include names of patients, dates of birth (DOB), medical record numbers, the dates and times of appointments and a “brief description” of why the patient was being seen.

Patient information is said to have been subject to involvement from Oct. 11 to Dec. 15, 2022.

CHCGD says they are working to make sure their staff is all retrained on properly sending emails securely. The organization says they are also working with technical support to make sure their safeguards can be strengthened.

If you are a patient and your information was included in the breach of HIPAA, you are said to be receiving a letter in your mailbox. In the letter, you will have information on protecting yourself from any possible harm following the leak of personal patient information.