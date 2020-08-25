Dayton McDonald’s restaurants want to raise $1 million through ‘Round Up For RMHC’ campaign

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is looking to offset the financial loses it suffered as a result of the pandemic by partnering with local McDonald’s restaurants to increase awareness of its “Round Up For RMHC” campaign.

Through Oct. 3, each time someone orders through the drive thru, they will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or choose to give $1, $3 or $5 to RMHC.

In a press release, the charity explains that local McDonald’s restaurants will engage in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most donations for RMHC in order to reach their goal of $1 million across the markets in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee.

“When it comes to supporting our local community, McDonald’s is all-in,” said local McDonald’s owner-operator, Leigh Jones. “Our ongoing and strong partnership with RMHC Dayton is one we take much pride in; putting families first and supporting an organization with a mission to help others is part of what McDonald’s is all about.”

The RMHC of Dayton provides a “home-away-from-home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals.