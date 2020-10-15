Dayton mayor to update City’s pandemic response Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will host a news conference Thursday to give an update on the City’s pandemic response.

Jeff Cooper of Dayton Montgomery County Public Health and Sarah Hackenbracht from the Greater Dayton Hospital Association will also be in attendance.

2 NEWS will be at the news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live here when it happens. Stay with WDTN.com and tune into First at 4 for more information about the City of Dayton’s pandemic response.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS