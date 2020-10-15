Dayton mayor to update City’s pandemic response Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will host a news conference Thursday to give an update on the City’s pandemic response.
Jeff Cooper of Dayton Montgomery County Public Health and Sarah Hackenbracht from the Greater Dayton Hospital Association will also be in attendance.
2 NEWS will be at the news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live here when it happens. Stay with WDTN.com and tune into First at 4 for more information about the City of Dayton’s pandemic response.
