DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Jeffery Mims Jr. will speak on Dayton’s accomplishments and future in a State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to a release, retired journalist Marsha Bonhart will interview Mims in front of a live audience at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 East Third St. He will speak on the city’s accomplishments in the past year as well as plans to move Dayton forward.

The State of the City address will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.