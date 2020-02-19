Dayton Mayor to give State of City Address Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will give her seventh State of the City Address Wednesday.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am and will be given at the Dayton Metro Library downtown.

Whaley is expected to talk about some of the successes of 2019 like Preschool Promise, which prepares young children for kindergarten. Another topic is expected to be shifting the City’s towing process so minorities are not disproportionately affected by parking violations. The Dayton Arcade and its redevelopment projects happening inside will also likely be on the agenda.

Whaley will also touch on Dayton’s response to the tragedy faced in 2019 like the Memorial Day tornadoes and the Oregon District shooting.

The State of the City Address will be streamed live right here on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS App.