DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The new Dayton Mayor, Jeffery J. Mims, Jr. will deliver his first State of the City address Wednesday morning.

At 8:30 am on February 9, Mayor Mims will be at the Dayton Metro Library’s Main Branch as he addresses the people of Dayton.

You can watch his speech live here on WDTN.com.

In November of 2021, Mims won the mayoral race with nearly 67 percent of the vote, more than ten thousand votes. The City of Dayton welcomed him into office on Jan. 3, 2022.