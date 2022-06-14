DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The mayor of Dayton tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to a release by the City of Dayton, Mayor Jeffery Mims tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. While Mims is showing symptoms, the release said they are mild, and that Mims expects to return to the office after his quarantine period.

Until he returns to the office, the release said Mims will be working remotely.

According to the City of Dayton, Mims did receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster last year.