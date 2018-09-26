Dayton mayor says report on opioid crisis is coming

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton announced Wednesday it is taking clear action to cut down on opioid deaths.

Mayor Whaley says the city is preparing a report to outline what steps they still need to take. The mayor was joined by several city leaders today to discuss the opioid crisis and steps the city is taking to minimize it. Whaley called Dayton the tip of the spear, saying the battle is a comprehensive one that needs to include everyone.

The comments Wednesday come on the heels of a devastating new statewide report that shows fatal overdoses in Ohio increased for the 8th straight year. In 2017 there were 4854 fatal overdoses, a 20% increase from the year before. But a hint of good news, in Montgomery County and Dayton, at least: according to preliminary numbers fatal overdoses in 2018 are way down: 195 so far through September; last year there were 483 deaths in the first 9 months.

Mayor Whaley says that's no accident: "Also we have really worked with our police and EMT to really go to those who are affected and talk to them about treatment, which is another national best practice. In the coming months we'll have a 50 page report that shows what has worked in Dayton with the help of public health, and what can be done better after learning so other communities can take away best practices."

There's no word yet on when the mayor's report will be released.