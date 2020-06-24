Dayton Mayor says city looking over police reform, but also targeting systemic racism

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she and the City Commission are putting together working groups to evaluate the hundreds of law enforcement reform ideas that have been submitted to the city over the last month.

The reforms are being sent in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested in Minneapolis on May 25. His arresting officer has been charged with two counts of murder while his death has led to thousands of protests across the country.

Whaley said the commission has divided itself into five working groups to look over submitted proposals: recruitment and oversight; use of force; transparency in the officer-review process; implicit bias, cultural competency, de-escalation training and deepening community engagement.

Whaley said she’s heading the group on recruitment and oversight. She said each city commission member has a community co-lead, with her recruitment and oversight group co-lead being Common Pleas Judge Gerald Parker. Members of her group include community members and three Dayton police officers.

“There’s a focus now around change and to me that’s the most exciting time,” Whaley said.

Whaley said the groups are working through hundreds of reform ideas from individuals to groups, including local and national Black Lives Matter, local and national NAACP, police reform policy group Campaign Zero, the Grassroots Law project among others.

“We’ve been collecting what they’ve been sending in and we’re talking all of that into consideration,” Whaley said.

Dayton Unit NAACP announced several potential reforms on June 8:

Modify or implement a diverse citizens review board with subpoena power

Create a more transparent process around officers who have violated civil rights

Make officer records available when they use weapons unnecessarily or use excessive force

At least two cruiser cams in each police car

Core training for new officers with an emphasis on mental health assessments

Ban of choke and knee holds

Vet applicants and recruit officers who reflect the communities they’ll work

Provide video footage of all police encounters that result in death or in cases of excessive force.

Reform proposals from Dayton Black Lives Matter include:

Banning no-knock warrants and chokeholds

Eliminating pretext and snift, smell traffic stops

Dismantle the shot-spotter program

Re-implement the residency rule requirement

Re-establish the five districts police model

De-militarize the police

Establish limitations on qualified immunity and police bill of rights

Re-organize the police department

Establish a reparations program

Create an online survey for public comment.

Many of the reform proposals are out of the hands of local officials to change or the changes have already been implemented. All local law enforcement agencies have banned chokeholds unless the officer’s life or another person’s life is in danger, including carotid or pulmonary holds. Decisions on the limits of qualified immunity are subject to Congress and have been reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Whaley said almost all the groups that have submitted proposals have sent ideas that could be workable for the city to implement. She also believes racial issues in the city and county go beyond policing and are systemic. She said she was glad the Dayton City Commission, the Montgomery County Commission and other groups have passed resolutions declaring racism a public health crisis. She hopes the city can bring in these groups to work together to find solutions.

“That’s what we did during the opioid crisis,” Whaley said. “That’s how we’ve seen great work in this community. We can work on issues like housing, criminal justice and police reform – all of these have systems that are racist and we can take a look at how these systems can be fixed and people can reach their full potential.”

You can read more information on the city’s five-group approach to police reform on its website at DaytonOhio.gov.