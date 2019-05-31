Dayton mayor reflects on tornado response, what's next for city

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - As the Miami Valley cleans up from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says efforts should also focus on the long term effects of the disaster.

"We'll continue to move forward. And I think people know that about Dayton: that we have some serious grit in this town. And people really believe in each other and help each other out," Mayor Whaley said during a one-on-one interview with 2 NEWS Friday. "Some of this will be a life-changing event for people, for decades later. So we have to recognize that too."

After tornados tore though the city's north side Monday night, fire crews searched more than 6,000 homes over the course of eight hours. Whaley also praised the hard work of city employees restoring the water system and figuring out how to dispose of large amounts of debris.

"You always go back and say, 'What could we do better?'" Whaley said. "But overall, for this catastrophic of an event, I've been pretty amazed by Daytonians, city of Dayton employees and employees across the region."

Within city limits, the tornado outbreak severely damaged at least 48 homes and caused minor to moderate damage to another 200 homes.

The mayor said she's hoping the federal government will help offset the burden on Dayton families, but many will likely need long term support. She said support for local charities like the Dayton Foodbank and the Dayton Foundation will be critical in the coming months.

Whaley also hopes to see continued support for local businesses.

"When these things happen, the economy takes a hit, too," she said. "If we're not supporting locally during this time, that's really tough on these small businesses."

The city is evaluating its emergency response for potential improvements and still figuring out logistics for clean up and demolition.

The mayor estimates it could be months or years before the city can fully move forward, but she said she's confident the challenge isn't too big to overcome.

"That's what Dayton does," she said.

