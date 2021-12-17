DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will give a farewell address Friday.

According to a release, Mayor Nan Whaley will present a farewell address to the Dayton community on Friday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library.

Whaley said in January that she would not run for reelection for mayor. She later announced her run for governor in April 2021.

Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims Jr. won the Dayton mayoral race. Mims received nearly 67 percent of the vote with more than ten thousand votes.

