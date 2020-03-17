Breaking News
First confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Darke County
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley to donate blood

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley join the effort to prevent a regional blood shortage by donating Wednesday at the Community Blood Center Dayton Donor Center, 349 S. Main St.

The CBC is taking emergency measures to avert a regional blood shortage as the community acts to halt the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

CBC is urging eligible members of the community to donate blood and urging blood drive sponsors to keep the blood drives they have scheduled. Make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

CBC asks that potential donors be in good health, any person with a cough or cold symptoms should not attend. They also stress that there are no reported cases of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion.

