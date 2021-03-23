Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley releases statement on Colorado mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has released a statement following the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket that left 10 people dead Monday.
Whaley said the following:
I’m heartbroken by the news of another senseless mass shooting in Boulder. My heart goes out to those who were impacted, and all of those in Dayton and communities like it across the country who are still feeling the impacts of their own tragedies. We cannot allow violence like this to be normalized in our country. We must do something.Mayor Nan Whaley
The Boulder Police Department announced Tuesday that the suspect is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store.