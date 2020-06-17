Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley reacts to DeWine’s police reform efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost announced several initiatives Wednesday that they hope will weed out those not cut out for law enforcement. They said the handful of efforts focus on accountability, transparency, and training, and will require legislative action to happen.

Some of the proposals Wednesday include a ban statewide on choke holds unless an officer is justified in using deadly force, they also called for changing a peace officer certificate to a license that DeWine said can be revoked, like a medical license, when the code of conduct is not met.

They also asked that all persons interested in law enforcement pass a psychological exam before any formal training.

Another change would be to form an oversight committee that would create standards and a code of conduct, and could revoke an officer’s badge when they’re not met.

“Taking this from a certificate to a license with a licensing board, yes there will be some costs, but this is not going to be a big ticket item,” said DeWine.

DeWine and Yost also called for independent investigations from outside entities, like the BCI, into officer involved shootings or when there is physical harm, and for outside prosecutions when dealing with officer involved conduct and actions.

This comes just days after Dayton announced their own five points for police department reform and Mayor Nan Whaley told 2 NEWS on Thursday, that city commissioners will head those initiatives.

“They will have working groups that will work to give recommendations to move to the commission for policy changes and ordinance changes,” said Whaley.

On Wednesday, DeWine said passing these initiatives will take legislative action. Whaley said she appreciates the effort DeWine is taking, but noticed DeWine did not say he would call lawmakers back for a vote.

“I don’t know if he’ll be able to do that, the state legislature isn’t in session and meeting again until I think after the election, really, so I don’t think we’ll see any fast movement come from Columbus,” said Whaley.

Last week, DeWine announced three initiatives including a new Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment to focus on hiring more minorities and women. Wednesday, he announced the director will be Dr. Patrick Oliver, the former Fairborn and Cleveland police chief who is currently with Cedarville University.