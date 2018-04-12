call to action description

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley casts ballot for May Primary Election

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Early voting has begun and one city official took the time to vote for the May Primary Election.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley cast her ballot Wednesday.

Whaley says the early voting process is simple.

“It’s super easy. They’ll validate your parking. you can come 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Whaley said.

There are several issues to vote for on this ballot including Ohio governor.

If you have any questions about early voting, you can call the Montgomery County Board of Elections at 225-5656.

The May Primary Election is Tuesday, May 8.

