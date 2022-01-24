DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. will be delivering a State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

On Feb. 9, at the Dayton Metro Library – Main Branch, Mayor Mims will be delivering his first State of the City address, according to the City of Dayton.

Mims won the mayoral race with nearly 67 percent of the vote with more than then thousand votes back in November 2021. The City of Dayton welcomed him into office on Jan. 3, 2022, as he took the oath of office.

You can find a live stream of the State of the City address here on WDTN.com.