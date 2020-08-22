Dayton Mayor, Commissioners travel with Census Caravan raising awareness for the 2020 census

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)_Saturday morning, some Dayton residents were met with the Mayor and other city leaders knocking at their door to encourage them to fill out the 2020 Census. This was part of the Census Caravan that traveled to various neighborhoods raising awareness for filling out the census.

“Most of the neighborhoods that we will be going through today have a response rate of less than 41 percent. We’re just making sure that the residents see that we’re out here and its not too late to respond to the 2020 census,” explained Nikol Miller, the chair of the Dayton Montgomery County Complete Count Committee.

The deadline for the census was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now the deadline is September 30, 2020. The city is working on creative ways to raise awareness for filling out the census since as of Saturday, only 51 percent of residents had done it.

“Its on us its on elected local officials to tell people that its really important for our city to get counted. Especially during this time of COVID-19, we’re just trying to raise awareness because the census goes on regardless of COVID-19,” said Dayton Mayor, Nan Whaley.

Montgomery County commissioner says if the census isn’t filled out by the deadline, there is a lot to lose for the region.

“We could lose a lot of federal funding, we could lose a federal representative in Columbus, all sorts of things. So this is important,” explained Dodge.

But there’s a lot to gain by Dayton and Montgomery County residents if the majority complete the census.

“Think about it as a big pot of money and the government needs to give the money to each community. But, in order for the government to know which community needs it, they have to have people fill out the census,” explained Rylee Davis, a Dayton preteen who volunteered her Saturday with the census caravan. “When you fill out the census it’s for parks, school programs, lunch and breakfast programs.”

For more information on the 2020 Census, click here.