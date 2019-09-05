Dayton Mayor, city leaders hold community conversation on gun violence

Live Now
Oregon District Memorials by Phil Wiedenheft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly one month after the Oregon District shooting, Dayton city leaders are hosting a community discussion on gun violence.

The Dayton Human Relations Council and the Community Police Council believe it’s an opportunity for people to have their questions answered.

Officials say they hold listening sessions throughout the year on different issues. Thursday evening’s conversation was moved up in the schedule to focus on gun violence in light of recent local and national events.

Mayor Whaley is expected to give remarks on potential reforms to address gun violence, and Police Chief Richard Biehl and Dayton city commissioners are also likely to attend.

Members of the public will have that opportunity to ask questions about what’s being done and what can be done to combat gun violence.

An official with the Dayton Human Relations Council tells 2 NEWS they wanted to address community members’ trauma, not just related to the Oregon District shooting, but other incidents of gun violence in this community and others.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1001 Harvard Blvd. in Dayton.

