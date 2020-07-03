Dayton mask ordinance now under effect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As of 8 a.m. on Friday, July 3 2020, the Dayton mask ordinance took effect.

Passed unanimously by the City Commissioners on Tuesday, all residents and visitors must wear a face covering when inside public spaces or outside when social distancing isn’t possible. Enforcement will be conducted on a complaint-by complaint when businesses are concerned with a local member of the public not complying.

On Thursday, the state rated Montgomery County on a Level 3 on its new COVID-19 advisory system. The system is rated 1 through 4, with 4 being highest. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther was expected to sign an executive order declaring masks to be worn in his city on Friday.

Dayton police could also step in in if necessary. A violation could net an $85 fine.

Children under 6 and people with medical and mental health conditions are not required to wear masks. The ordinance also exempts religious gatherings but local city officials have strongly encouraged everyone to take part.