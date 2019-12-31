Dayton market robbed at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a market late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Police say two men entered Sammy’s Market on Smithville Road just before midnight, robbing the store at gunpoint, and taking an undetermined amount of cash and cigars.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to track down the suspects, but the effort was unsuccessful.

