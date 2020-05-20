Dayton man to spend nearly 30 years in prison for shooting at police during standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 28 years in prison after he was convicted of charges connected to an 11-hour standoff with police in February of last year.

On February 5, 2019, police responded to a residence for reports of a domestic dispute between 58-year-old Todd Anthony King and his girlfriend. Upon their arrival, King’s girlfriend met officers outside and said that King had physically assaulted her earlier that day. She also reported that he had loaded weapons inside the home, along with minor children.

Police ordered King to come out of the residence. He did not comply, leading to an 11-hour standoff with police.

During the standoff, gunfire was exchanged by police and King. At one point, King tried to use the children inside as shields.

He was indicted on February 15, 2019, on the following charges:

Five counts of felonious assault on a police officer

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of having weapons while under disability (prior offense of violence)

One count of inducing panic

One count of domestic violence

Two counts of endangering children

Each felonious assault count included a three-year firearm specification.

On February 28, 2020, the jury found King guilty on all counts and specifications.

He is sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison.