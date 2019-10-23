Dayton man to serve prison time for possessing firearm after felony conviction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 77 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

RANGE Task Force investigators served a search warrant at 33-year-old James Jamar Warren’s residence in west Dayton on March 27, 2019.

They confiscated two handguns, a rifle, and more than 50 rounds of ammunition.

After checking Warren’s criminal history, investigators determined that he had been convicted in Montgomery County in 2008 for felonious assault and drug trafficking.

Federal law prohibits those with felony convictions from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Warren was arrested on April 1 and has remained in custody.

He pleaded guilty on July 8 to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Warren will remain under court supervision for three years after serving his prison sentence.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), in which a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman commended the investigation by the FBI Southern Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, the ATF, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Hunt.

