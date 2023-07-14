DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to having stolen mail.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Keith Dujuan Calahan of Dayton was sentenced to 24 months in prison for receiving and unlawfully possessing items stolen from the U.S. Mail.

Calahan had an estimated 250 checks, according to the release.

“Callahan intended to use the stolen mail matter to perpetrate more than $250,000 in fraud,” the release said.

In May 2022, three “dummy” packages were stolen from the Dabel Post Office location in Kettering. Prior to the three packages being taken, local police placed GPS tracking devices in packages outside of the post offices in the blue collection boxes.

Court documents show police tracked the GPS location of the three packages, which led to authorities setting up surveillance around an apartment complex in Dayton. Law enforcement ended up arresting three people, including Calahan.

Calahan had two trash bags full of stolen mail, along with two of the packages. When police searched Calahan’s apartment, they discovered 250 stolen checks, around $1,700 in cash, a money order for $1,000 and two weapons.

In February, Calahan pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of stolen mail, the release said.

“The theft of mail can be hugely disruptive to the lives of those whose private communications are stolen, opened, and exploited,” United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said. “This sentence should be a warning to anyone tempted to break into a collection box in search of easy money that doing so comes with considerable consequences.”

The judgement was issued on July 13.