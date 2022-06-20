DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been stabbed with a sword, police said Monday afternoon.

According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called around 11 a.m. for a stabbing on the 5000 block of Rockland Drive.

Police said that a man was stabbed in the arm with a sword. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

At this time, it is unknown what may have led up to the incident, and no suspect information has been released.

This incident remains under investigation.