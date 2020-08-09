Dayton man sought by police in connection with kidnapping, carjacking

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Bryon Finklea Jr., 21, is being sought by authorities after leading the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) and other departments on a chase spanning several cities, stealing two vehicles and abducting two children in the process.

Finklea was spotted Saturday by a pilot with OSP who caught him going 100 mph on I-75, which initiated an attempted traffic stop. The suspect fled the stop with his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, who he would later drop off at a Kroger in Monroe.

OSP said in their report that Finklea’s original vehicle became disabled on SR 63 in Warren County, prompting him to carjack a sedan with two children in the back seat.

One of the children was released near Lebanon, on US 42 and SR 63, and the other was released in Mason. Both were secured by police officers as the pursuit continued toward West Chester.

After getting into a two vehicle crash on Tylersville Road, Finklea exited the first stolen vehicle and stole an SUV from a 16-year-old driver. He then headed north on I-75 but because of traffic conditions police terminated the pursuit.

Police eventually spotted the SUV in Dayton, where Finklea resides. He has not been apprehended at this time.

The Monroe, Lebanon, Mason, West Chester, Springboro and Dayton Police Departments as well as the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are assisting OSP with the various stages of the investigation.

WDTN.com will update this story as more information becomes available.