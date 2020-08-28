Dayton man sentenced to prison for role in heroin distribution ring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 100 months in prison as the lead defendant in a Texas-to-Ohio heroin operation after pleading guilty in February to conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Court documents indicate that beginning in or about 2007, Gene Talley, 48, met with another individual in Austin, Texas who agreed to provide controlled substances, including heroin, to Talley for distribution in the Southern District of Ohio.

Federal officials say Talley arranged for other individuals to collect the drugs and bring them to Ohio and sent money back to the supplier through couriers. Law enforcement intercepted the money on three occasions, including: roughly $99,000 seized by police in Austin, Texas in December 2012; approximately $230,000 seized by police in Chicago in June of 2015; and approximately $240,000 seized by police in Winfield, Texas. This seized money was Talley’s payment for multiple kilograms of heroin.

Four others were charges as part of the scheme including: Brianna Reid, Adriauna Smith, Syreeta Scruggs, and Kenneth Patterson.

