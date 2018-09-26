Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for murder

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Antonio Perkins.

The crime took place September 21, 2017.

Dayton Police responded to the area of Five Oaks Avenue in Dayton after calls of a body found in an alley behind a residence.

Upon investigation, it was determined that 27-year-old Jeremy Harris had shot the victim.

He was found guilty as charged Monday on:

Five counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Having Weapons while Under Disability

He was sentenced to a total of 38 years-to-life in prison, the maximum, consecutive possible sentence.

Harris will spend at least 38 years in the penitentiary before being eligible for parole consideration.