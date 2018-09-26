Local News

Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for murder

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 02:10 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 02:10 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Antonio Perkins.

The crime took place September 21, 2017.

Dayton Police responded to the area of Five Oaks Avenue in Dayton after calls of a body found in an alley behind a residence.

Upon investigation, it was determined that 27-year-old Jeremy Harris had shot the victim.

He was found guilty as charged Monday on:

  • Five counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault
  • Two counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • Two counts of Tampering with Evidence
  • One count of Having Weapons while Under Disability

He was sentenced to a total of 38 years-to-life in prison, the maximum, consecutive possible sentence.

Harris will spend at least 38 years in the penitentiary before being eligible for parole consideration.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local