Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for murder
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Antonio Perkins.
The crime took place September 21, 2017.
Dayton Police responded to the area of Five Oaks Avenue in Dayton after calls of a body found in an alley behind a residence.
Upon investigation, it was determined that 27-year-old Jeremy Harris had shot the victim.
He was found guilty as charged Monday on:
- Five counts of Murder
- Two counts of Felonious Assault
- Two counts of Aggravated Robbery
- Two counts of Tampering with Evidence
- One count of Having Weapons while Under Disability
He was sentenced to a total of 38 years-to-life in prison, the maximum, consecutive possible sentence.
Harris will spend at least 38 years in the penitentiary before being eligible for parole consideration.
