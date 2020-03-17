Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for child rape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday Tyler Ulm, 25, of Dayton, was sentenced to a total of 50 years‐to‐life in prison after being convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition.

In February 2018 Ulm was identified as part of a Federal investigation into the trade of child pornography. A search of Ulm’s electronic devices and online accounts revealed that Ulm had created child pornography of the sexual assault of two children, a 2‐year‐old and a 3‐year‐old.

As a result of the Federal investigation, Ulm was prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office. On October 28, 2019, Ulm entered a plea of guilty as charged to two counts of producing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography, and committing a felony offense involving a minor while being required to register as a sex offender. As part of his federal plea agreement, the defendant agreed to also plead guilty as charged to any State charges.

On February 11, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Ulm for:

Two counts Rape of a Child Under 10

Two counts Rape of a Child Under 13 by Force

Two counts Gross Sexual Imposition of a Child Under 13

On February 24, 2020, Ulm was sentenced to 60 years in prison in Federal Court.

Tuesday, Ulm entered a plea of guilty as charged to the State charges. He was sentenced to a total of 50 years‐to‐life in prison. The court also designated Ulm a Tier II and a Tier III sex offender. Ulm’s sentence was ordered to be served concurrently to his Federal sentence.

Prosecutor Heck said, “This defendant, a registered sex offender, repeatedly raped two children and made videos of the incidents. He will now spend at least the next 60 years in prison for his actions. We will not tolerate individuals in our community sexually abusing children.”