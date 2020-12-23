Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for child rape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Wednesday that Teaven Lee Curtiss, 51, of Dayton, was sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a 4-year-old child.

Heck said authorities began an investigation after the victim disclosed to her mother that Curtiss had sexually assaulted her.

The investigation determined that between November of 2017 and October of 2018, the child was sexually abused while living with Curtiss.

On June 24, 2020, Curtiss was indicted for:

One count of rape of a child under 10 years of age

One count of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13 years of age

A jury found Curtiss guilty as charged on December 10, 2020 after a four-day trial. Curtiss will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 5 years.