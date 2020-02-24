Dayton man sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing toddlers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 60 years in prison for committing sexual abuse against two toddlers while registered as a sex offender.

Officials say 25-year-old Tyler Ulm created child pornography by sexually abusing a 2-year-old and 3-year-old over the course of a year.

At least seven videos and 58 pictures of abuse were found by investigators.

In addition to spending 720 months in prison, he was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

“Ulm raped a 2 year old on five occasions and a 3 year old on two occasions,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. “Even worse, he recorded the assaults with his phone and then freely distributed videos and images of the acts of torture. Every day he spends in prison is a safer day for our children.”

Ulm pleaded guilty on October 28, 2019. The plea was a global resolution involving state charges out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Federally, he pleaded guilty to two counts of producing and one count of distributing child pornography, as well as committing a felony offense involving a minor while being required to register as a sex offender.

He accepted responsibility for state charges as well, including two counts of rape of a person under 10 years of age, two could of rape of a person under 10 years of age by force, and two counts of gross sexual imposition of a person under 13 years of age.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl; and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mathias H. Heck, Jr. announced the sentence imposed today by U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice.