Dayton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for meth crimes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 20 years in prison for crimes related to methamphetamine.

45-year-old Jason Rosales was convicted after an eight-day trial last July of conspiracy to possess and attempt to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

On February 13, 2017, the MOWIN (Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics) Task Force in Kansas City, Montana, had interdicted a courier at a Greyhound Bus Station with 10 bundles of crystal meth hidden in a duffle bag.

The courier had been on his way to deliver the drugs in Springfield, and ultimately the DEA orchestrated a controlled delivery to Rosales in Dayton.

Court documents suggest Rosales conspired to and attempted to possess at least 4,427 grams of 100 percent pure “crystal meth” or “ice.”

He was charged via indictment in February of 2017, was arrested on February 16, 2017, and has been in custody ever since.

In addition to spending 240 months in prison, he was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Glassman commended the cooperative investigation by the DEA, Springfield Police Department and Kansas City law enforcement, as well as Assistant United States Attorneys Amy M. Smith and Sheila G. Lafferty, who represented the United States in this case.

