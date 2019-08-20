Dayton man sentenced to 20 years for hit and run of minor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Tuesday for a hit and run crash that left a minor with permanent, life altering injuries.

On Saturday, January 26, 2019, a female walked up to the window a the All in One gas station on foot while her car was running.

Two juveniles approached on foot.

39-year-old Michael Harrison arrived in a separate vehicle just as one of the juveniles hopped into the female’s car and backed out of the parking spot.

Harrison proceeded to fire multiple gunshots at the minor in the stolen car, also firing into a nearby house.

The second juvenile took off running.

Harrison then jumped into his car and took off from the gas station. He ultimately ran over the juvenile in a nearby field and caused life-threatening injuries.

He was found guilty earlier this month for:

2 counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon

1 count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation

1 count of tampering with evidence (alter/destroy)

1 count of having a weapon under disability with prior offense of violence

The charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation also carries a three-year firearm specification.

Harrison will serve a mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison and also received a lifetime driving suspension.

