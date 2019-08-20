Breaking News
Woman killed after train strikes car in Miamisburg

Dayton man sentenced to 20 years for hit and run of minor

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Tuesday for a hit and run crash that left a minor with permanent, life altering injuries.

On Saturday, January 26, 2019, a female walked up to the window a the All in One gas station on foot while her car was running.

Two juveniles approached on foot.

39-year-old Michael Harrison arrived in a separate vehicle just as one of the juveniles hopped into the female’s car and backed out of the parking spot.

Harrison proceeded to fire multiple gunshots at the minor in the stolen car, also firing into a nearby house.

The second juvenile took off running.

Harrison then jumped into his car and took off from the gas station. He ultimately ran over the juvenile in a nearby field and caused life-threatening injuries.

He was found guilty earlier this month for:

  • 2 counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon
  • 1 count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation
  • 1 count of tampering with evidence (alter/destroy)
  • 1 count of having a weapon under disability with prior offense of violence

The charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation also carries a three-year firearm specification.

Harrison will serve a mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison and also received a lifetime driving suspension.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS