DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 48-year-old Dayton man was sentenced to several years in prison for child pornography.

Jason Pollet was sentenced to to 11 years for distributing child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

Court documents said Pollet distributed more than 30 images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an undercover law enforcement officer during an online investigation. Pollet allegedly used Kik Messenger and Wickr to distribute the images between November and December 2020.



Pollet pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography in November 2021