Dayton man sentenced for son's murder
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting his son to death in February.
On February 5, 2019, 57-year-old Earl E. Shingleton, his wife, and their adult son, 29-year-old Kevin E. Johnson, were in their Wyoming Street home when an altercation occurred between Shingleton and his son.
While Johnson was sitting on the floor in the living room of the home, Shingleton retrieved a rifle from his bedroom and fatally shot Johnson.
Shingleton was indicted on February 14 and on May 7, he pleaded guilty to one count of murder.
Wednesday, he was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison, meaning he will serve at least 15 years in prison before being eligible for consideration of parole.
