Dayton man sentenced for robbing, raping pizza delivery drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 18 years in prison for robbing, kidnapping, and sexually assaulting multiple pizza deliver drivers.

In the early morning hours of October 18, 2018, a Domino’s Pizza driver was delivering an order on Sandhurst Drive. As she was walking to the address, 20-year-old D’Ablo McConnell approached her and put a gun to the back of her head.

He made her get back in the car and drive to an area in Englewood where he proceeded to rob and rape her at gunpoint.

During the late night hours on the same day, a Cassano’s Pizza driver was delivering an order to an apartment building on Wenger Road in Englewood.

When she entered the building, McConnell confronted her with a gun and forced her to get back into her car.

He ordered her to drive off and they eventually arrived on Siebenthaler Avenue in Dayton.

Before he could sexually assault her, she was able to get out of the vehicle. She tried to run off, but McConnell chased her down and assaulted her.

She was able to get away again and ran to a nearby house for help.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as having robbed a third pizza delivery driver on October 11, 2018.

He was indicted on October 29, 2018, for four counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count each of attempted rape, robbery, and assault.

He pleaded guilty as charged on October 18, 2019.

McConnell was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He is also now designated as a Tier III Sex Offender and will have to register as such with law enforcement every 90 days for the rest of his life.

