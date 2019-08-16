Dayton man sentenced for possessing gun as felon after Indiana robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a gun as a convicted felon and violating his federal supervised release, all in connection with an Indiana robbery.

Jeremy Watson, 40, when robbed a Dollar General in Lawrenceburg, Ind. in April 2018, he was already on supervised release from a conviction in 2004 in federal court. After the robbery, he went to Miamisburg where he was met by law enforcement officer. While trying to run away, Watson slipped and fell before pointing a gun at the officers.

Watson pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, for which he was sentenced to 48 months (four years), as well as one count of violating his supervised released, for which he was sentenced to 36 months (three years) for a total sentence of seven years. He was already serving an 11-year sentence for the robbery itself.

For the April 2004 conviction for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (a carjacking), Watson was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was released from federal prison in June 2017.

