Dayton man sentenced for possessing firearm after felony convictions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 72 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The sentence was announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Benjamin Glassman, and Jonathan McPherson, Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Court documents indicate that in September 2018, 34-year-old Henry B. Essick III possessed a Bolt Action Rifle while on post-release control with the State of Ohio.

During a parole visit, authorities searched Essick’s residence on Harvard Boulevard in Dayton and found the weapon in a downstairs closet.

Essick was previously convicted of felonies including attempted aggravated arson, rape, and kidnapping.

He is in state custody after being convicted on forgery charges and will serve his federal prison sentence consecutive to his current state sentence.

Essick pleaded guilty in May 2019 to one count of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

