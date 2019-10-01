Dayton man sentenced for possessing firearm after felony conviction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced in federal court for possession a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Rasu Taylor, 45, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose to 70 months in prison for possessing a firearm while he was on parole. In Sept. 2018, Taylor was pulled over by a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy in Springfield. The deputy noticed an open container of alcohol and Taylor attempting to hide a firearm.

A pistol with a full magazine, marijuana, scales, and nearly $2,000 in cash were recovered after a search of the car. A search of a motel room that Taylor had been living in revealed marijuana, fentanyl, body armor, a Glock pistol with two magazines, and more than $2,600 in cash.

The previous felonies that Taylor had been convicted of include possession of drugs in Montgomery County and felonious assault in Clark County.

On Sept. 9, 2019, Taylor pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, a federal offense.

