DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced on Thursday for a 2019 kidnapping that took a fatal turn.

According to court documents, Eric Blackshear and four others kidnapped Kwasi Casey at gunpoint on July 7, 2019, forcing the victim to stay in one of the defendants’ homes against his will. While one defendant made ransom demands of Casey’s family, another beat Casey with a baseball bat.

On July 8, Casey briefly escaped but was recaptured and forced into a minivan, where he was beaten a second time. The release says he died due to the defendants’ actions.

According to the release, the defendants hid Casey’s body in a garage on Fountain Avenue. On September 17, 2019, the defendants set the garage on fire to destroy the body as well as any other evidence. The body was discovered in the burnt remains of the garage over a week later on September 26.

The men were charged in October of 2020 with conspiring to kidnap the victim, a federal crime punishable by up to life in prison.

In February 2022, Blackshear pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy to kidnap Casey that led to his death. On Thursday, June 2, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The other defendants charged in this case include 26-year-old Markale Thomas, 27-year-old Devon Love, 25-year-old Ryan Reese and 35-year-old Antoine Dye.