Dayton man sentenced for murder over $10

James Miller has been sentenced to prison on charges connected to the murder of a man after an argument over $10. (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend up to life in prison for stabbing a man to death over an argument over $10.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday James C. Miller, 57 was sentenced to a minimum of 19 years to life in prison after being convicted on counts in connection to the stabbing death of 58‐year‐old Terry Young after an argument over $10.00.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Miller and Young were “scrapping” and got into an argument in an alley behind Gebhart Street in Dayton. Witnesses said the men got into an argument over ten dollars that Miller thought Young had cheated him out of. Miller stabbed Young twice in the neck with a knife, then got into his vehicle and drove towards Young, striking him before fleeing. Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

On October 26, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Miller for:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing serious harm

Miller was arrested in the town of Haysi in southwest Virginia and was extradited to Montgomery County.

On April 4, 2021, after a trial, the jury returned verdicts of guilty as charged on all counts. Thursday afternoon, Miller was sentenced to 15 years to life for the murder conviction, plus an additional and consecutive minimum of 4 years for the felonious assault conviction, for a total of at least 19 years to life in prison.

Prosecutor Heck continued, “This was a completely senseless act by the defendant that caused the death of the victim over a few dollars.”