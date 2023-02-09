DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019.

On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 38-year-old Tiffany Moreland suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest as well as a 9mm semi‐automatic handgun. Officers provided medical aid until medics could arrive, a release said, but the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers investigated the shooting and discovered that Tiffany Moreland was arguing with her husband, Task Moreland Jr., when he shot her in the chest and killed her, a release by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On November 4, 2021, Task Moreland was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. He was found guilty of all charges in July of 2022.

On Thursday, February 9, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that Task Moreland was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, with a total of 15 years for the charges and an additional 3 years for the firearm specification.