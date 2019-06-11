Dayton man sentenced for escaping STOP program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will spend 48 months in prison for escaping from the STOP intervention program and violating his probation.

On April 4, 2018, 27-year-old Darryl E. Adams was sentenced to Community Control Sanctions after being convicted of trafficking in heroin. He often did not comply with the terms of his probation.

On January 17, 2019, he was ordered to attend the STOP program, a drug and alcohol intervention program available to offenders on probation instead of jail.

On January 23, 2019, he was on a work detail with other inmates and a STOP program employee when he got into the driver’s seat of the work van they were using and fled.

He was arrested by Dayton officers the next day.

Adams was indicted for escaping from the STOP program after a probation revocation was filed on the earlier case.

Tuesday, he was found guilty of escape.

He will spend 18 months in prison for violating his probation on the earlier case and 30 months in prison for his escape conviction.

The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, for a total of 48 months in prison.

Prosecutor Heck stated, “This defendant was given every break and opportunity for rehabilitation. As a final break, he was ordered to attend the STOP program. Instead of taking advantage of the second chance he was being given, he thumbed his nose at the opportunity and escaped. Those defendants who squander their chance for reform will be prosecuted and held responsible for their actions.”

