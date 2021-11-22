DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jamariyo Drane, 29, of Dayton, was sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for a fatal shooting in 2018.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said on October 23, 2018, a Dayton police officer on patrol on Gettysburg Avenue noticed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed. When the officer pulled out to investigation, he heard several gunshots. The officer made contact with one of the vehicles. Two people inside said another occupant, Calvin Tribble, was shot by someone in the other vehicle. Tribble was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later spotted the other vehicle on Gettysburg Avenue and a pursuit started through Dayton, Moraine and West Carrollton after the vehicle failed to stop. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Kennywood Lane in West Carrollton. An investigation found that Drane was the one in the vehicle, he was arrested the next day after a second pursuit.

Drane was indicted on November 2, 2018 on the following:

Two counts of murder

Four counts of felonious assault

Three counts of discharge of a firearm upon or near a public highway

One count of having weapons while under disability – prior offense of violence

Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Drane was found guilty on all counts on October 20, 2021. Heck said Drane will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 58 years. The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to the 29 1/2 year sentence Drane received on March 11, 2020 in an unrelated case.