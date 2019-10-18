Dayton man sentenced for 2 armed robberies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man will serve at least 18 years in prison for two armed robberies at a Marathon gas station back in June.

On Thursday, June 6, 2019, 38-year-old Chad Barnes jumped into a vehicle at the Marathon station located at 6270 W. Third St.

He showed a firearm to the 17-year-old driver and ordered her to drive away. She hit the gas pedal and crashed into a sign.

He then jumped out of the car and got into another vehicle, ordering that 75-ear-old driver to take off.

While held at gunpoint, the victim drove as instructed and Barnes then got out of the car.

He was arrested a short time later.

Barnes pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery on September 20. Both counts include 3-year firearm specifications.

He was sentenced Friday to 6-9 years for the first aggravated robbery county, 6 years on the second count, plus 3 years for the firearm specifications.

All of the sentences were ordered to run consecutively, for a total of 18-21 years in prison.

