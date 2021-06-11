Dayton man sent to prison for 24 years in 2020 shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton was sentenced to prison for his conviction in a May, 2020 shooting death.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Anthony E. Gause, 33, of Dayton, was sentenced to a total of 24 years‐to‐life in prison after being convicted for the shooting death of Jayven Kilgore.

During the morning hours of Friday, May 29, 2020, Dayton police were called to a home on Manhattan Avenue on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Kilgore had been shot once.

Witnesses said an altercation had taken place between Gause and Kilgore. When Kilgore tried to run away, Gause fired several shots, striking and killing the victim.

On June 8, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Gause for:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

One count of Tampering With Evidence

All of the counts except for tampering with evidence included 3‐year firearm specifications.

On May 27, 2021, after a trial, the jury found Gause guilty as charged on all counts and specifications.

Friday, Gause was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 24 years.